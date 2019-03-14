The Tullahoma Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding a shooting that happened on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 on Campbell Avenue to contact Investigator Johnny Gore at 931-455-0530.
At 2:00 am on March 6, 2019, Tullahoma Police Officer Randy Baltimore responded to shots fired at 509 Campbell Avenue. On arrival, Tullahoma Police called EMS to assist two injured individuals, who were transported to Tennova-Harton for further treatment.
Tullahoma Police needing Help with Shooting Investigation
