The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance identifying two subjects that were allegedly involved in a theft from a local business. The man and woman are accused of theft from Walmart on North Jackson St. on March 29.
Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of these subjects please contact the Tullahoma Police Department at 931.455.0530 and speak with Investigator Johnny Gore or by emailing him at jgore@tullahomatn.gov.
Tullahoma Police looking for Two Theft Suspects
