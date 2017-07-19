A resident of East Moore Street in Tullahoma reported that she woke up to a person in her apartment on Monday, July 17.
April Pool told Tullahoma Police Officer Jeremiah Kirk that around 4:30 a.m. she woke up to a man with flashlight walking around her apartment. She said when he saw that she was awake the man left.
When she checked that her purse with her wallet and cell phone as well as other personnel items from it were taken.
Officer Rocky Ruehling is investigating the incident.
Tullahoma Police Investigating Theft Case
A resident of East Moore Street in Tullahoma reported that she woke up to a person in her apartment on Monday, July 17.