Charges are pending against two individuals in connection with a burglary of the D.W. Wilson Recreation Center located on North Collins Street Tullahoma.
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer George Dodson, on Aug. 5 when employee Lily Medley arrived she noticed the front desk had been ransacked. She then backed out of the building and notified police. When Officer Dodson and Officers Bob Looney and Matt Pruitt arrived, they started going through the building.
The officers located a concession stand had been broken into and the cash register drawer had been pulled out and thrown into the floor. The officers also found that the door to the office had been kicked in. When they entered the office, they noticed change on the floor and several change drawers on the floor.
Lyle Russell who is the manager of the center informed officers that the safe was missing from his office and a laptop computer. Russell told the police officers that approximately $850 in cash had been taken by the thieves.
When officers looked at security video from the concession stand they observed two individuals carrying the safe and the laptop.
Investigator Tyler Hatfield with Tullahoma Police is investigating the break-in.
Tullahoma Police Investigating Recreation Center Break-In
