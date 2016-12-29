Tullahoma Police are investigating allegations of promotion of obscene material that allegedly occurred recently.
A Monteagle woman reported to Tullahoma Police Sgt. Robert Weaver that her estranged husband had been sending explicit pictures of her to other people. She stated that a co-worker told her that an individual who had received one of the pictures had shown them one of the pictures on their phone.
Detective Rana Pawlowski is investigating the allegation.
Tullahoma Police Investigating Promotion of Obscene Material
