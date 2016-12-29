«

Tullahoma Police Investigating Promotion of Obscene Material

Tullahoma Police are investigating allegations of promotion of obscene material that allegedly occurred recently.
A Monteagle woman reported to Tullahoma Police Sgt. Robert Weaver that her estranged husband had been sending explicit pictures of her to other people. She stated that a co-worker told her that an individual who had received one of the pictures had shown them one of the pictures on their phone.
Detective Rana Pawlowski is investigating the allegation.