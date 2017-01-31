The owner of Express Lube and Car Wash, Lisa Ford, located on North Jackson Street reported to Tullahoma Police Officer Carl Pyrdom that one of the managers of the business had allegedly taken a deposit bag and cash from the register on five separate occasions totaling $921. The report states that the man, who was not identified as he has not been arrested, placed paper and rags over the security cameras in the office and blocked off the camera feed. Ford also alleged that the manager also took a case of oil and four oil filters.
A Tennessee Highway Patrolman advised Officer Pyrdom that the former manager was involved in a traffic accident in Bedford County and that the oil and filters were recovered.
Warrants have been obtained by Detective Johnny Gore for the man but police have not been able to locate him.
Tullahoma Police Investigating Possible Theft
