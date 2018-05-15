The Tullahoma Police Department is asking for your help identifying a female that might have been involved in a fraud case. Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity is asked to contact Tullahoma Police Investigator Tyler Hatfield by calling 931-455-0530 or email the investigator, thatfield@tullahomatn.gov.
The Tullahoma Police Department thanks the public for any assistance in this case.
Tullahoma Police Investigating Fraud Case
