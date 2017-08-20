Tullahoma Police Investigating Church Theft

Tullahoma Police are investigating the theft of $400 from St. Paul’s Catholic Church located on West Grizzard Street.
According to a report by Officer Tommy Elliott, Pastor Steven Klasek said that when he returned to the office he found that a rear door had been broken and an envelope with $200 cash had been taken from a filing cabinet in the kitchen and $200 in petty cash had been taken from the secretary’s desk at the front of the building.
Klasek told the officer that he left the building around 4 p.m. and returned around 10:30 p.m.
Officer Elliott’s report states that he observed what appeared to be bicycle tracks leading up to the back door of the office.
Investigator Johnny Gore with the Tullahoma Police Department is leading the investigation.
