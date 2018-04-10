The Tullahoma Police Department is asking for the public’s help. They are looking to identify the person and/or vehicle that was possibly involved in a case of vandalism done at a Tullahoma car wash business.
Anyone with information regarding this person’s identity or the vandalism committed, is asked contact Tullahoma Police Investigator Johnny Gore by calling 931.455.0530 or by emailing jgore@tullahomatn.gov.
Tullahoma Police Department Asking for the Public’s Help
