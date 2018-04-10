Tullahoma Police Chief Paul Blackwell Named Interim City Administrator
Blackwell was approved to serve in the position following the departure of current City Administrator Jody Baltz.
Baltz, who has served the city of Tullahoma as City Administrator for the past 20 years, announced his impending retirement in March.
Blackwell’s tenure in the position will likely last “three to four months,” according to Curlee, at which point the city should have filled the position on a permanent basis.
Captain George Marsh of the Tullahoma Police Department will serve as acting chief of police.