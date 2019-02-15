Tullahoma Police Captain that was placed on Administrative Leave in January Resigns

The City of Tullahoma stated in a press release on January 7, 2019 that the city has begun an internal investigation into the police department management. As a result of this investigation, Police Chief Paul Blackwell and Captain George Marsh have been placed on administrative leave with pay until further notice.
On Friday Marsh submitted his resignation to the City of Tullahoma. His resignation is effective immediately.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody stated that, “His dedication and experience will be difficult to replace, and we are grateful to Captain Marsh for his contributions to the City and our citizens over the years.” Captain Marsh has a 27-year career in law enforcement, serving the Tullahoma Police Department since October 2004. He was promoted to the captain’s position in 2015 and served as Acting Police Chief from May to September 2018.
Blackwell remains on leave and Lieutenant Jason Ferrell continues to hold the position as acting chief.
Back in November WMSR News reported that at the request of Coffee County Craig Northcott the TBI agents began investigating a complaint of official misconduct against Blackwell’s office. The complaint stemmed from the police department’s handling of the investigation into a November motor vehicle crash involving the chief’s son, Jonathan Paul Blackwell.
The TBI completed its investigation in early January. No details about the findings in that report have been released. Tennessee state law dictates that all TBI investigative records are confidential.
Northcott later reported to WMSR News that he had recused himself from the matter, citing the need to avoid any appearance of impropriety due to his “close professional relationship with the individuals involved, as well as the Tullahoma Police Department as a whole.
Jennings Jones, District Attorney General for the 16th Judicial District serving Cannon and Rutherford counties, has been appointed by the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference to review the TBI’s findings and decide what action, if any, should be taken.
