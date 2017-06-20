The Tullahoma Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s assistance identifying a female subject. The individual is a suspect in a theft case. The theft took place recently at the Celtic Cup located on N. Anderson St. in Tullahoma.
Anyone with information regarding this person’s identity, please contact Tullahoma Police Investigator Johnny Gore at 931.455.0530 or by emailing jgore@tullahomatn.gov.
Tullahoma Police asking for Your Help
