The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance identifying several subjects involved in numerous credit card fraud cases. The individuals shown in the pictures below are suspects in these cases.
The Tullahoma Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals please contact the Tullahoma Police Department at 931.455.0530 or by emailing Investigator Tyler Hatfield at thatfield@tullahomatn.gov.
Tullahoma Police asking for the public’s Help in Credit Card Fraud Cases
