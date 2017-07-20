The Tullahoma Fire and Police Departments are seeking the public’s help finding an arsonist. Discovered on July 13 by school staff, a fire at Tullahoma High School’s Wilkins Stadium was determined by the Tennessee Bomb & Arson Division to have been intentionally set.
Anyone having information that can help to determine the person or persons responsible for this fire is encouraged to report it to the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information.
Tullahoma Police Department Investigator, Tyler Hatfield, is leading the investigation.
Tullahoma Police and Fire asking for the Public’s Help
