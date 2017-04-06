Tullahoma Man Woman facing Drug Charges

A Tullahoma man and woman were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop by a Tullahoma Police Officer.
Laura Lee Smith, 36, of Ham Street was charged with manufacture/delivery/sell of a controlled substance, driving on revoke/suspended license/evading arrest, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule IV, assault, fabricating/tampering with evidence, contraband in a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dakota Cheyenne Brown, 19, of East Lincoln Street was charged with manufacture/sell/delivery of a controlled substance.
The stop was made by Officer Rocky Ruehling who was made aware that a vehicle was being operated by Smith whose license was revoked by Investigator Johnny Gore. Officer Ruehling followed the vehicle for over a mile trying to get the driver to stop. She finally stopped.
When the officer got both individuals out of the vehicle, he noticed in the floor on the passenger’s side a large amount of marijuana. He also allegedly found some marijuana on Brown’s back. Plus he saw marijuana in Smith’s purse which was in plain sight.
According to a police report, Ruehling also found an electronic vaporizer with what appeared to be marijuana residue. Also found was a medicine bottle with pills in it belonging to someone other than the two occupants of the vehicle.
Smith and Brown were transported to the Coffee County Jail. According to a police report, while Smith was being taken into the jail, Ruehling noticed that she had something in her mouth. The officer and a correction officer attempted to get the item out of her mouth but she swallowed the item. She was placed in isolation so she could be watched at the jail. She allegedly kicked the officer several times while he was trying to get her to open her mouth.
Smith’s bond was set at $43,000 while Brown’s was set at $10,000. Both are to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on April 27.