The Lauderdale County, MS Sheriff’s Department needs your help in finding Leon Florence formerly of Tullahoma, TN.
Florence is a 69-year-old white man who is about 6’4″ in height and weighs 190 pounds. He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
The last known address for Florence is in the Tullahoma, Tennessee area.
If you have any information, you can call the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at (855) 485-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could potentially earn a cash reward.
Tullahoma Man Wanted in Mississippi
