A resident of East Grundy Street reported to Tullahoma Police that on May 6 he was robbed by four males at gunpoint.
According to a report by Officer Tyler Walls, Andrew Johnson Mayton stated that he heard a knock at the door. When he looked out he saw a white female. He opened the door and two black males and a white male forced their way into his residence. He told the officer that one of the black males was carrying a shotgun while the other black male had a pistol. He says he was then forced to the ground and threatened. While he was on the ground the black males began going through the house. They took his wallet containing $100 and a rifle.
After officers Walls and Cpl Joshua Yates spoke with Mayton, they checked the house and found that it had been ransacked.
Tullahoma Man says he was Robbed at Gunpoint
