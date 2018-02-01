Tullahoma Man receives 20 years in Prison for 23 Counts of Rape

A 36-year-old Tullahoma man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 23 counts raping a 14-year-old, allegedly since the age of 5.
Jeremiah Lee Allsopp of Macs Lane was arrested Aug. 29, 2016 on 102 counts of rape of a child, sexual battery, sexual battery by an authority figure and incest. The charges were filed after a 14-year-old girl was taken to Harton Regional Medical Center where she tested positive for rape.
Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott stated that Allsopp pleaded guilty to prevent the young girl from having to testify in a trial.
After entering the plea to Coffee County Circuit Court Judge Vanessa Jackson, Allsopp returned to the Coffee County Jail and was then transferred to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
After his sentence is completed he will be required to be on the state sex registry for the rest of his life and will be under state supervision.
