Tullahoma man leaves the scene of an Accident–Later Arrested
Michael Douglas Miller
On Tuesday night (November 28th, 2017) Tullahoma officers responded to a two-vehicle accident on West Carrol Street. One of the drivers had fled the scene, leaving his vehicle. Officers were given a description of the subject and located him a short time later walking towards his home. According to the arrest warrant, upon making contact with Michael Douglas Miller age 38 of Johnson Lane, Tullahoma Officer Josh Leverette noted a very strong odor of intoxicant coming from Miller. The warrant also stated that Miller had blood shot eyes and slurred speech and was stumbling as he walked. The man allegedly admitted to consuming a couple of shots of whiskey earlier. Miller was not given any field sobriety tests due to allegedly being uncooperative, he refused to consent to a breathalyzer or blood test. A search warrant was obtained, and Miller was taken to Unity Medical Center in Manchester for blood work. A check of the subjects driving privilege revealed he was operating a motor vehicle with a revoked / suspended license 2nd offense and that this was his 2nd offense driving under the influence. Miller could not provide proof of insurance.
He was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $13,000 and Miller is set to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2018.