Tullahoma Man Indicted for Child Pornography
Clyde Jefferson Trumbull, 33, of East Lauderdale Street was indicted by the July term of the Coffee County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was booked into the Coffee County Jail on Sept. 6 and his bond was set at $75,000.
According to Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott, an agent of the U.S. Homeland Security Agency who works child porn cases forwarded the information to Tullahoma Police Investigator Rana Pawlowski about internet child pornography activity. The investigator started to investigate the case and presented the evidence to the grand jury.
The 11 count indictments allege that on May 4, 2016 Trumbull possessed “with the intent to promote, sell distribute, purchase or exchange” material of “minor children engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity.”
Trumbull is scheduled to be arraigned in Coffee County Circuit Court Sept. 19.