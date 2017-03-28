Tullahoma man in Jail after he’s arrested for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Kidnapping
According to warrants obtained by Tullahoma Police Officer Phillip Smith, Hatfield assaulted a female and each time she tried to get away from him he would grab her and prevent her from leaving. The warrant alleges that he assaulted her with a ball bat and a chair. He is also accused of striking the woman with a chair and banging her on the floor and beat her with his fist.
The victim was transported to Tennova—Harton Hospital in Tullahoma for treatment of her injuries.
Hatfield is being held under a bond of $125,000. He appeared in Coffee County General Sessions Court March 28.