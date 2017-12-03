Tullahoma Man Facing Several Charges
After serving the warrant officers say they detected a strong odor of marijuana. According to the arrest warrant, Cornelison was asked for permission to search the residence and consent was given. The search revealed scales, one ounce of marijuana, and one ounce of crystal methamphetamine and two pipes used to smoke methamphetamine. The drugs were all separated and allegedly prepackaged in individual baggies.
Tullahoma Investigator Johnny Gore charged Cornelison with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. He also has an active warrant in Franklin County.
Cornelison was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $72,500. His court date is December 14, 2017.