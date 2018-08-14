Tullahoma Man Facing Several Charges After Foot Pursuit
The report goes on to say the man knocked Kirk to the ground, then ran into a home and out the back door. The report states the man ran two streets away onto East Decherd Street in Tullahoma where Corporal Blake Simmons caught Hudgins and the two began to struggle. Simmons’ report says he deployed his taser, striking Hudgins, however he pulled the probes loose and continued to struggle.
At one point during the altercation, Hudgins allegedly attempted to hit Simmons with his motorcycle helmet. The arrest warrant says Hudgins struck Simmons several times.
After a lengthy struggle the deputies they were able to bring Hudgins into custody.
Hudgins was transported to Tennova-Harton Hospital for his complaint of pain. After Hudgins was cleared by the hospital, he was transported to the Coffee County Jail.
Hudgins was charged with Violation of Probation, Reckless Driving, Evading Arrest, Resisting stop-halt-frisk, Resisting Arrest, Assault, Aggravated Assault and Driving on Revoked Suspended License 5th Offense. Hudgins’ bond was set at $33,000 and his first court date September 10, 2018.