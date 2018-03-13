Tullahoma Man Facing Several Charges
Brown drove to a convince store and walked in. After he came out of the business Simmons attempted to stop the man as he came out of the store, so they could speak, at this time Brown allegedly took off running. The officer gave chase and caught the man after a short foot pursuit. After walking back to Brown’s vehicle, the officer noted a smell of marijuana allegedly coming from the man’s vehicle. According to the arrest warrant, Brown consented to a search and Simmons found a small amount of green leafy substance believed to be marijuana weighing less than a gram and a small amount of white methamphetamine weighing approximately a gram.
Brown was charged with driving on revoked/suspended license, schedule VI and II drug violations, violation of probation and evading arrest. He was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $23,000. He is set to appear in court on April 4, 2018.