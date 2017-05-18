Following multiple Franklin County Grand Jury indictments, a Tullahoma man faces rape charges, including statutory rape, stemming from an incident that occurred in December 2016.
Christopher Alan White, 24, 1707 Ovoca Road, Tullahoma, was arrested shortly after midnight May 3 at 609 Montgomery St. in Cowan. White was transported to the Franklin County Jail and charged with rape and two charges of statutory rape. White’s bond was set at $75,000.
His arraignment hearing was held on May 12, during which he was assigned a public defender. Court dates were scheduled for June 20 and 29.
According to the indictments handed down by the Franklin County Grand Jury, White engaged in sexual activity without the consent of the victim. The indictment also states that White knew or had reason to know that the time, the victim did not consent to the sexual activity. Additionally, the Grand Jury found the incident to be accompanied by force or coercion.
Since, the victim was at least 15 years of age but less than 18 years of age and the accused was more than 5 years older but less than 10 years older than the victim, statutory rape charges were filed.
The indictment says that the incident occurred between Dec. 24 and 27, 2016 in Franklin County.
Tullahoma Man facing Rape Charges in Franklin County
