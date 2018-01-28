Tullahoma man facing Multiple Charges

A Tullahoma man had multiple charges filed against him after he was involved in a traffic accident and left the scene.
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer Michael Wilder, on Jan. 23 Houston Kane Smith of Jean Drive Tullahoma was charged with possession of schedule IV, schedule VI, leaving the scene of an accident, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture/sell/delivery of a controlled substance.
According to the officer’s report, an accident was reported at 131 Silver Street. Callers said that a vehicle struck a utility pole and left the scene. The vehicle was described as being a silver van was located at an apartment building on Silver Street. When the officer arrived, the apartment manager informed him which apartment the driver entered. He went to the apartment and the resident said that he was in the apartment. Smith was found in the bathroom with the shower curtain wrapped around him.
Wilder’s report states that he saw in plain view a Xanax bar on the bathroom sink along with marijuana. Also, there were lines on the sink where Smith allegedly admitted to crushing up the pills and “snorting.”
As Wilder was escorting Smith out he asked if there was a weapon in the apartment, because he had seen several bullets in the bedroom. Smith allegedly pointed to a rifle in a corner of the living room.
Wilder asked for permission to search the apartment, but the resident refused, so he contacted the investigators for help in obtaining a search warrant. He transferred Smith the Coffee County Jail. Investigator Lt. Jason Ferrell and Investigator Tyler Hatfield obtained a search warrant and the apartment was searched.
Officers allegedly found marijuana inside the tank of the toilet during the search. They also found digital scales that allegedly had marijuana residue on it.
He is being held in the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $31,500 and is set to appear in Coffee County General Session Court March 1.
Tullahoma man facing Multiple Charges
