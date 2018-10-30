Tullahoma Man Facing Multiple Charges in Franklin County
A report filed by Deputy Cameron Bolin stated that the complainant advised him that a man knocked on his front door stating that someone had put a bomb in his vehicle. The report further stated that the suspect then entered the complainant’s house and proceeded to the kitchen and retrieved a large knife. Upon arrival, Sgt. Daryl Sweeton and Deputy Cameron Bolin were able to make contact with the suspect, remove him from the residence, place him in custody and transport him to the Franklin County Jail.
The suspect, Steven Michael Bullock of 7262 Rock Creek Rd. Tullahoma, TN was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary and Aggravated Criminal Trespass.
Bullock is currently being held under a $25,000.00 bond and has a court date set for Monday January 14th in Franklin County General Sessions Court at 8:00am.