Tullahoma Man Facing Drug Charges
Dushawn Nathaniel Mitchell, 37, of Cedar Lane Tullahoma was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia use and activities, assault and resisting arrest.
According to a warrant obtain by Tullahoma Police Officer Brooke Earhart, Mitchell was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt and expired tags.
According to an arrest warrant, when the officer made contact with Mitchell she allegedly noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer then asked him to step out of the vehicle and began to search him. As she was searching him, he allegedly started to jump around and then grabbed her and attempted to throw her off her feet. Officer Earhart was able, according to the warrant, to maintain her balance and pulled Mitchell to the ground where he continued to resist arrest. After the officer placed handcuffs on him, she found a small bag of marijuana next to him. She also located rolling papers in the glove box of the vehicle.
Mitchell was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $18,000. He is scheduled to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on June 1.