Tullahoma Man Charged with Domestic Assault and Sexual Battery
Apparently the victim came to the Ready’s residence on Monday evening. Allegedly Ready told the victim he wanted to show her something and ask her to go into his bedroom. The arrest warrant alleges that once in the bedroom the man pulled the female victim onto a bed and started to touch her. The warrant goes onto say that the female told Ready to stop touching her like that. Allegedly the man began to kiss the victim and would not let her get up. According to the warrant, these actions put the victim in fear for her safety. The victim’s phone apparently rang and the victim answered it and the subject let her up.
The victim went to her parent’s house and called the police.
Ready’s bond for both charges totaled $22,500. The man appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.