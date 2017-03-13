Tullahoma Man Charged with Arson

Cameron Derek Allison… Photo provided by the CCSD.
On Thursday March 9th Tullahoma officers responded to a home in reference to a call made to the communication center. According to the arrest warrant, Cameron Derek Allison age 33 East Lincoln St Tullahoma was the person identified as calling confessing that he was the person who set a house on fire on East Hogan St approximately three weeks ago.
The warrant goes onto say that Allison told officers details how he had set the home on fire at the request of his friend.
Tullahoma Officer Randy Baltimore charged Allison with arson with bond being set at $25,000. His court date is April 13, 2017.