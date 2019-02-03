Tullahoma Man Charged in Hit and Run Death

We have an update on a story we brought you last week. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the driver they say was involved in a deadly hit and run near the Moore County-Lincoln County line.
Early Tuesday morning (Jan. 29, 2019), the THP says a 67-year-old man from Mulberry was struck by a vehicle around 2:30am on the Lynchburg Highway near Louse Creek Road. His body was discovered about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Tullahoma resident Zachary A. Collins, 25, was allegedly the driver and the case will be presented to a grand jury.
