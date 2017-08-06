A Tullahoma man was arrested Aug. 2 on a charge of theft after he allegedly took $84,100 for construction work that he did not perform.
Elmer Ray Church, 46, of East Grundy Street was arrested on the charges.
According to a police report by Officer Rocky Ruehling, on Jan. 23 Robert Moyer of Lake Circle Drive hired Church to do work on his house. The report states that Church told Moyer that the work would cost $55,000 and would be completed in 45 days.
Moyer told the officer that only 25 percent of the work has been completed to date and what was done was poorly done.
This comes after Church was issued checks in January and February in the amount of $84,100, but the work still has not been completed.
Church was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $50,000. He is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Aug. 17.
Tullahoma Man Charged for Accepting Money for Construction He Did Not Complete
A Tullahoma man was arrested Aug. 2 on a charge of theft after he allegedly took $84,100 for construction work that he did not perform.