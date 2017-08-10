Tullahoma Man Arrested for Second Time for Similar Charges and More
Elmer Ray Church, 46, of East Grundy Street, Tullahoma was charged with two counts of theft of property and five counts of forgery.
In warrants, Tullahoma Police Investigator Johnny Gore alleges that between June 1 and July 10 Church was hired to do construction work at 100 Point Drive in Tullahoma but he failed to do it. Warrants allege that Church was paid $84,100 in January and February to perform construction work on the residence but he did not perform them.
New warrants allege that Church took five checks that were to pay other subcontractors and cashed them without paying the contractors to whom they were intended. The checks totaled $44,750.
The warrants allege that Church forged his name on a check made to Window Work in the amount of $9,010. He then allegedly deposited the check in his account at Ascend Federal Credit Union.
He is also accused of forging his name on a check made out to Mark Baker for $8,000 and deposited it in Traders National Bank in Tullahoma and then withdrew the money.
He also allegedly forged his name on a check made to Roscoe Brown for $6,000 and deposited it in Traders National Bank and then withdrew the money.
He is also accused of forging his name on a check made to Joel Winton for $4,250 and deposited it Traders National Bank in Tullahoma and then withdrew the money.
Also between June 1 and July 20 Church was hired to do construction at a residence on South Polk Street in Tullahoma. The work was never completed and Church was paid $5,000 for the work.
When he arrested on Aug. 2 he posted a bond of $50,000. But he is being held on the latest charge on a $70,000 bond.