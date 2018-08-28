Tullahoma Man Arrested for 4th DUI and More
Sneed says that the man showed signs of intoxication including blood shot eyes, unsteadiness on his feet and slurred speech. The officer administered three field sobriety tests with Zawacki allegedly doing poorly on all three.
Sneed asked Zawacki if had consumed narcotics or intoxicants and the man admitted to taking Xanax earlier that day.
Upon his arrest, Zawacki allegedly gave the wrong name to Officer Sneed, giving the name of his brother.
Zawacki was charged with DUI 4th offense, habitual motor vehicle offender, violation of implied consent and criminal impersonation. His bond was set at $24,000 and his court date Sept. 4, 2018.