Tullahoma Man Arrested after entering Two Homes
A short time later the male subject entered a residence at 205 Yorktown Drive and attempted to get the home owner to give him a phone so he could call his lawyer. When officers arrived at the Yorktown address they found the man on the front porch, he was allegedly impaired according to the arrest warrant.
The man identified as Zachary William Lock age 30 of Short Springs Rd Tullahoma allegedly admitted to Tullahoma Police that he did enter the two homes.
Wilder charged Lock with two counts aggravated burglary, public intoxication and assault. Lock was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $22,500 and he will be in court on October 5, 2017.