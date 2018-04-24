Tullahoma Man Arrested after Bomb Threat made in Florida

A Tullahoma man was arrested April 17 for making a bomb threat on a hospital in St. John’s County Florida.
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer Derrick Derlien, a detective with the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Department stated that Joseph Conley Newton, 32, of East Moore Street had made the threat to the Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Florida between 12 noon and 12:30 p.m. on April 17.
When Officer Derlien went to the East Moore Street address Newton told him that he had spoken to his mother earlier in the day. During the conversation his mother had angered him about his drinking. He said that the line then “disconnected.”
He stated that he then called back a second time but “did not remember” what he had said to the operator at the hospital. He stated that the reason he couldn’t remember was that he was “intoxicated.”
The Florida investigator sent to Officer Derlien a copy of a text message that Newton had sent to his mother claiming to have called in a bomb threat at her work. According to the Florida investigator, the text was received at 12:16 p.m. and that the number that the text was sent matched the number used by Newton in the conversation with his mother.
Newton was arrested on a charge of filing a false report. He was booked into the Coffee County Jail and his bond was set at $50,000. He will possibly be extradited to Florida to face the charges.
