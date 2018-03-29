Tullahoma Investigator Elected Vice President to State Task Force on Children’s Justice
Conway has nearly 29 years of law enforcement experience. Conway has been with the Tullahoma Police Department (TPD) for 15 years. Prior to joining the TPD, he was a US Army Military Police Staff Sergeant veteran. Conway also managed a private detective service for 10 years.
Conway is a qualified member of the JTF because he served as the Tullahoma representative for the Tullahoma Child Protective Investigative Team (TCPIT). Now supervising that role, this position is filled by Detective Rana Pawlowski, who represents the TPD in all Child Protective Investigations, including team protocols and mutual-aid investigations that involve 5 counties and 19 law enforcement agencies. Some of these agencies include the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (TDCS), and all supporting non-profit agencies that aid in the prevention of severe abuse.