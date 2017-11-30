Tullahoma Home Damaged in Thanksgiving Day Fire

Members of the Tullahoma Fire Department responded to a fire Thanksgiving morning at 104 Dove Hollow Road. Around 4:30 a.m. the firefighters arrived at the residence of Michael and Rebecca Dallas and found the central heating and cooling unit on fire. According to Chief Richard Shasteen, there was some structural damage around the unit and there was damage to the heating unit. The Dallas family of four were able to get out of the house which suffered some smoke damage. Michael Dallas was flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga for treatment of smoke inhalation. According to the chief, there was no smoke alarm in the residence. The fire chief reminds everyone that the department has free smoke detectors to residences of Tullahoma.