Tullahoma High School Co-Band Director Arrested
According to the arrest warrant, officers discovered in the home in plain view a small amount of green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. Officers say they also found several empty baggies, a glass pipe and a package of rolling papers. The warrant goes onto say that officers found in the refrigerator a mason jar with several individually wrapped pieces of what is believed to be marijuana packaged for resale.
McFarlane who is the co-director of the Tullahoma High School band was charged by Investigator Conway with Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. His bond was set $11,500 which he made and he was released from the Coffee County Jail. His court date is May 18, 2017.
In an email release to the media on Friday morning, Tullahoma Director Schools Dr Dan Lawson says that McFarlane contacted school system officials. McFarlane told officials that on the evening of May 11, 2017 about his arrest and transport to the Coffee County Jail. In the release Lawson says that at this time we don’t have information as to the specifics of any charge nor do we know if schools, fellow employees or students are in any way involved.
McFarlane has been suspended without pay pending investigation of charges against him.
The FBI investigation is continuing.