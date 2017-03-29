Tullahoma Fireman Facing Rape Charge
James David Huskey, 39, a firefighter with Tullahoma Fire Department was arrested Monday March 27 on charges of rape of a child. He was arrested by the Moore County Sheriff’s Department on the charges. Sheriff Mark Logan said Tuesday that Investigator Mike Rainey had been investigating the allegations but the sheriff did not release further information.
The age of the girl was not available.
Huskey is being held in the Moore County Jail under a bond of $100,000 pending an appearance in the Moore County General Sessions Court.
According to a statement issued by the City of Tullahoma spokesman Winston Brooks, Huskey has been suspended from his job as a full time firefighter due to the charges. He has been a firefighter since 2013. “He will remain suspended pending the predisposition hearing,” the press release stated.