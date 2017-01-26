The Tullahoma Fire Department’s first responders will likely soon begin partnering with the Coffee County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in cases of stroke.
On Jan. 19, the Coffee County Ambulance Authority voted to revise the agreement with the Tullahoma Fire Department to add an additional category of medical emergencies for which the fire department’s first responders would be dispatched along with the ambulance.
That decision has to be approved by the 911 Communications Center Board, and the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between EMS and the Tullahoma Fire Department has to be amended before it takes effect. (Tullahoma News)
Tullahoma Fire Department to help Stroke Victims Coffee County EMS
