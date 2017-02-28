Tullahoma Police and Fire Departments were sent on Feb. 25 to a residence on East Hogan Street.
When Officers Sgt. Chase Sons, Officers Matt Pruitt, Randy Baltimore, Taylor Gannon and Jamason Wells arrived they found the house on fire. According to a police report, Baltimore quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher out of his patrol car and Wells began to spray the fire through a broken window.
The other officers attempted to enter the residence and were able to get in through a back door. They searched the house and found that there was no one inside.
By then the fire department arrived and quickly extinguished “hot spots” in the house.
Firefighters and officers found the damage to the house included a broken window, the outside window area and siding. Also a mattress, box springs and pillow were also damaged. There was an odor of what appeared to be gasoline on the mattress. There was also what appeared to be a melted plastic bottle melted into the mattress. There were also matches found.
Detective Tyler Hatfield is investigating the fire and has interviewed several individuals.
Tullahoma Fire being Investigated
