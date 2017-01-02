Tullahoma Female Facing Serious Charges in Manchester

Jennifer Michelle Fuqua… Photo provided by the CCSD.
On New Year’s Eve Manchester Police found a female passed out in the driver’s seat with her vehicle’s motor running at a local restaurant. Once the officers got the subject awake she allegedly tried to hide something between her legs. Once the officers got the subject out of the vehicle they allegedly found a black bag with approximately 21 grams of methamphetamine along with approximately 2 grams of marijuana in the same seat. There was also a key chain that contained allegedly 11 hydrocodone 10mg, 2 alprazolam 1mg. In the subject’s purse was also allegedly a torch, a set of scales, 2 glass pipes and several baggies. The officers also say they found a loaded 25cal automatic handgun. The woman identified as Jennifer Michelle Fuqua age 34 of Cook St, Tullahoma allegedly admitted to the officers that she drove to the location where she was found.
Fuqua was charged by Manchester officers Jamie Norris and Dale Robertson with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, schedule VI, II, 2 counts of schedule IV, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, DUI 3rd offense, driving of revoked/suspended license 3rd offense and habitual motor offender. Her bond was set at $80,000 and she’ll appear in Coffee County Court on 2-28-17.