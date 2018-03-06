Tullahoma Female Facing Multiple Charges
According to warrants, officers saw her walking in the early morning hours on Jeffeson Street and stopped to do a welfare check. In speaking with Alisha Suzette Burks, 30, of East Grundy Street, she allegedly had a “strong smell of marijuana coming from her person.” The officer asked her if she had anything and she produced a small bag of marijuana from her pocket.
As the officer was checking her he noticed a small box coming from her pants and hitting the ground. The officer allegedly found three packages of Zanax bars individually wrapped as well as another prescription drug individually wrapped.
She also had in her front pocket a small piece of methamphetamine.
As she was being booked into the Coffee County Jail, correction officers allegedly found a small piece of meth wrapped in a $10 bill in a body cavity.
Burks was charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, possession of schedule IV, possession of schedule II, simple possession and contraband into a penal institution. Her bond was set at $21,000 and she is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court March 29.