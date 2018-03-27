Tullahoma Female Facing Drug Charges
According to warrants, Nicole Lee Montgomery, 30, of Provins Drive, Tullahoma was charged with two counts of possession of schedule II, possession of schedule IV, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, third offense of driving on revoke/suspended license and violation of probation.
According to the warrants, the officer reports that a person was sitting in a vehicle on Silver Street in front of an apartment.
When the officer arrived, she states that the woman was acting suspicious by reaching into her pockets and purse while the officer was speaking to her.
Officer Earhart received permission to search Montgomery and located a plastic bag containing five and half Xanax bars, cut straw with drug residue and a piece of glass with residue on it.
The warrant alleges that when the officer was placing Montgomery into custody she saw the woman attempting to hide a plastic flashlight container in her body. The container contained five and half Hydrocodone pills and two and half Oxycodone pills.
Montgomery was booked into the Coffee County Jail on the charges under a bond of $17,000 and is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on April 5.