Tullahoma Farmer Named Tennessee Farmer of the Year

Jerry Ray of Tullahoma, Tennessee, has been farming for 45 years and is the 2019 Tennessee Farmer of the Year. Photo submitted by the Ray family.

Jerry Ray of Tullahoma, Tennessee, started farming 45 years ago on just 45 acres that once belonged to his grandfather. Over the years he added 75 acres to his holdings, and the veteran of an occupation that is more calling than profession rented additional property and became steward to some 1,900 acres in Moore County. Today he raises corn, wheat, soybeans, hay and lots of cattle — more than 1,400 head of stocker cattle. Ray has been named the Tennessee Farmer of the Year by the University of Tennessee Extension.
As Tennessee Farmer of the Year, Ray will compete in the Southeastern Farmer of the Year competition at the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie, Georgia, October 15-17. The Southeastern Farmer of the Year competition chooses from among the top farmers from 10 southeastern states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia) and is sponsored by Swisher International, Inc. The award recognizes excellence in agricultural production and farm management, along with leadership in farm and community organizations. The award also honors family contributions in producing safe and abundant supplies of food, fiber and shelter products for U.S. consumers. The overall Southeastern Farmer of the Year will be announced at a luncheon on the opening day of the expo.