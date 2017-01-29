The Tullahoma Police Department is continuing to investigate a fire that destroyed a house on Johnson Lane on Jan. 3.
The Tullahoma Fire Department arrived around 5:50 a.m. to the fire and found the house was fully engulfed with flames. Fire Chief Richard Shasteen stated at the time that the firefighters battled the blaze and kept if from spreading to nearby houses.
The chief stated the house was under construction and no one was living in it at the time. The chief said at the time that fire appeared to have started in the floor of a bedroom and spread up the walls into the attic. The flames then spread throughout the house.
There was no power to the house at the time of the fire.
Police say they are waiting on evidence that was collected from the house to be returned from the lab.
Lt Jason Ferrell stated that they are continuing to investigate the fire and anyone with information about the blaze is asked to contact the police department at 455-0530.
Tullahoma continues to Investigate early January Fire
