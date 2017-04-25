Tullahoma Citizen Allegedly Robbed by man with Knife

Cory Michael Smith… Photo provided by the CCSD.
On Monday (April 24th 2017) in Tullahoma officers responded to Ada Ferrell apartments to a call of someone being robbed. Upon arrival the victim told Officer Phillip Smith that the subject was in his vehicle where he was giving him a ride. According to the arrest warrant, when the victim arrived at the apartments the subject allegedly placed a knife close to his throat and told him to give him all his money. The victim said he complied and gave the man $252 and subject then left and ran toward the apartment building.
Cory Michael Smith age 29 who list an address of Hunter Road Boonville, IN was located a short time later at a store across from the apartments. Smith allegedly had a knife that matched the description given by the victim.
Smith was charged with aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $25,000 and a court date of May 11, 2017.