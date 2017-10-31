Mayor Lane Curlee and the Tullahoma Board of Aldermen are pleased to announce that US Air Force Colonel Scott Cain, commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) at Arnold Air Force Base will be the featured speaker at the City of Tullahoma’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony. Veterans and the public are invited to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony to be held on Friday, November 10 at the South Jackson Civic Center at 404 South Jackson Street at 10:45 am. At this time, the City of Tullahoma will pause to honor America’s veterans and celebrate their contributions to our nation’s security. After the ceremony there will be a reception with refreshments.
Complete details and schedule at Tullahomatn.gov.
Tullahoma Announces Veterans Day Ceremony Activities and Speaker
