The Coffee County Fair continues at the fairgrounds in Manchester.
Activities on Tuesday include Nick’s Kids Show at 5, 7 and 8:30 pm. The Wool and Woolies show at begins at 5 pm. Junior Miss Coffee County contest, ages 6-8, begins at 6 pm and ages 9-12 starts at 7:30.
Also, Tuesday night, ride all the carnival rides you want for $20 hand-stamp beginning at 5 pm.
Gate admission is only $5 so head on out to the Coffee County Fair for great family fun and fantastic food.
Tuesday at the Coffee County Fair
The Coffee County Fair continues at the fairgrounds in Manchester.