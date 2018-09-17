«

»

Tuesday at the Coffee County Fair

The Coffee County Fair continues at the fairgrounds in Manchester.
Activities on Tuesday include Nick’s Kids Show at 5, 7 and 8:30 pm. The Wool and Woolies show at begins at 5 pm. Junior Miss Coffee County contest, ages 6-8, begins at 6 pm and ages 9-12 starts at 7:30.
Also, Tuesday night, ride all the carnival rides you want for $20 hand-stamp beginning at 5 pm.
Gate admission is only $5 so head on out to the Coffee County Fair for great family fun and fantastic food.